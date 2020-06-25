Coronavirus ‘more extraordinary than rebuilding Berlin after Second World War’ says Dundee OAP

He has climbed mountains, travelled across the world and helped rebuild Berlin after the Second World War – but Lochee pensioner Colin Westwood admits the coronavirus lockdown has been the most extraordinary thing he has experienced.

Colin, 89, has been in the “shielded” category during the Covid-19 pandemic and admits it has been a surreal time for him, with many of the activities he takes part in curtailed over the past three months.

Visits from family have been kept at a minimum, so Colin has spent much of his time ensuring his garden remains in pristine condition.

Earlier this week, the Dundee Pensioners Forum revealed thousands of OAPs across Dundee were struggling with isolation.

They said it was leading to mental health issues among the elderly as well as a feeling of loneliness.

Colin, who will turn 90 in three months, can understand why many have felt so cut off from normal life – and insisted the key to keeping his mind ticking over was keeping himself busy.

He said: “Although I’ll soon be 90 I have never seen anything like this before in my lifetime.

“I have climbed mountains, helped rebuild part of Berlin as part of the Dundee Young Communist League after the Second World War in the 1950s, I have travelled to places like Russia and America and been an active trade unionist for most of my life but this lockdown situation is a first.

“I’m not a worrier so I decided to just get on with this and get through it.

“Maybe it’s something about my generation. We have faced adversity before and we have seen and done most things so we’ve learned to be pretty resilient. I didn’t leave my home until last week and my family brought my shopping to the front door and left it there.

“Now when I go out I wear a mask and I will continue to obey the rules as I think that’s the one sure way to make sure we get through this safely.”

Colin added: “For many the road to recovery is going to be long and not too easy. However, I have kept busy throughout and that would be my advice to anyone who finds they are still struggling at this point.”

Colin was finally able to socialise with his daughter, Wendy Stewart, on Father’s Day, as they went a trip down memory lane to Johnshaven and had a fish supper in Arbroath.

And although it has been a difficult time, Colin believes lockdown was the only way to keep everyone safe.

He said: “I think lockdown was the right way to prevent this spreading. Nicola Sturgeon got it right for the people of Scotland.”