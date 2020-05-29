Coronavirus lockdown impact on mental health services will be ‘significant’ says top Tayside doctor

One of Tayside’s top doctors has said the impact of the coronavirus lockdown on mental health services will be “significant”.

Dr Drew Walker, director of public health at NHS Tayside, has said they will only find out how the extent of the repercussions in the weeks and months to come.

Speaking at a NHS Tayside board meeting, Dr Walker said: “Most of the mental health distress which is occurring as a result of Covid-19 is not presenting itself to our services yet.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, it is mostly only visible in people’s own home or in their own community.

“We really only know the impact on the need for services when we start to move out of the lockdown.

“But the evidence shows us this will have a significant impact on people whose mental wellbeing up until now has been good but this has caused some deterioration, people who have fragile mental health and are now in an even more fragile situation and people with mental health illnesses who will have had their conditions exasperated by the situation we are living in.

“This will be significant.”

At the meeting Kate Bell, director of mental health at NHS Tayside, also said mental health support has continued throughout the coronavirus lockdown and said from a mental health perspective it was “business as usual”.