Coronavirus lockdown ‘big blow’ to Dundee Heritage Trust as doors remain closed during busiest season

Dundee Heritage Trust bosses have been forced to furlough scores of staff and take significant pay cuts to stay afloat in the coming months.

The organisation, which runs Discovery Point and Verdant Works in the city, relies almost entirely on the footfall it has during the spring and summer, but has already lost out on almost two months of visitors.

Deirdre Robertson, chief executive of the trust, said despite facing a tough time, she remains optimistic for the trust’s future moving forward.

She said: “We entirely support the efforts to control the spread of the virus and closed on March 17 for the safety of our visitors and team.

“The closure does have big financial implications though.

“We are usually a £2 million turnover charity and are 97.7% reliant on our own resources – there’s no big government core grant keeping us going.

“That income is mainly during the spring and summer months, so losing that is a big blow as the autumn and winter are usually big loss making months.

“Like many museums we have been falling between the cracks on Covid-19 funding and are facing a very tough time ahead but still remain optimistic because we have been so pivotal to the local economy and community in Dundee and the Tay region in particular.

“The full implications we are going to have to look at really carefully over the coming weeks, but in the meantime – while we have to furlough 49 of our 59 staff – we are really proud that we’ve retained our commitment to paying the real living wage for all our staff throughout lockdown.

“In view of the seriousness of the situation, our senior team have all taken a temporary voluntary 20% pay cut and as CEO I’ve dropped my own salary down to the real living wage.

“It’s definitely a worrying time going forward.”

Meanwhile, the trust is urging locals to show their support for RRS Discovery as the museum plans for a major redevelopment to reduce its environmental footprint.

Part of this will see the team replace the current boiler system, which requires them to apply for grant funding.

However, the application for grant funding requires the trust to carry out a public engagement consultation, which it says is almost impossible to do during the current lockdown.

Instead, the trust is asking members of the public to send messages of support to them on their social media channels to help the team complete the grant funding application.

The trust says the boiler system needs to be replaced if it is to continue operating the museum, shop and café as it did before the lockdown.

Members of the public are encouraged to send their support messages via the ‘Discovery Point and RRS Discovery’ Facebook page to help with Dundee Heritage Trust’s grant application.