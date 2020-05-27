Coronavirus linked with almost 150 deaths in Dundee since pandemic began as Scottish toll reaches 3,779

Almost 150 deaths in Dundee have now been linked to coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.

New National Records of Scotland (NRS) data shows that as of Sunday a total of 3,779 deaths registered in Scotland have been associated with Covid-19 since the start of the outbreak.

The total number of deaths across Tayside and Fife between May 18 and May 24 – where the virus was mentioned on the death certificate – was 23.

A regional breakdown shows that 276 Scottish Covid-19 deaths registered since the start of the pandemic were in Tayside and 181 in Fife; taking the toll for the area to 457 since the pandemic began.

Of the Tayside figure: 149 deaths were in Dundee, 62 were in Angus, and 65 were in Perth and Kinross.

A total of 129 deaths in Tayside and 66 in the kingdom have been in care homes.

Last week’s NRS figure, which was valid up to May 17, showed 434 Covid-19 deaths across Tayside and Fife since the pandemic began.

Of the figure: 136 deaths were in Dundee, 59 were in Angus, 62 were in Perth and Kinross, and 177 were in Fife.

Across the whole of Scotland there were a total of 230 Covid-19 deaths registered between May 18 and May 24, a decrease of 105 on the week before. This is the fourth weekly reduction in Scottish coronavirus deaths in a row.

A total of 124 Covid-19 deaths in Scotland (54%) last week took place in care homes.

The NRS figures include all cases where Covid-19 is mentioned in a person’s death certificate and are distinct from the daily figures produced by Health Protection Scotland (HPS), which have so far included only individuals who have died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus.

This method recorded 3779 deaths in Scotland linked to Covid-19 as of May 24, compared to the 2,291 fatalities recorded by the HPS system at the time.

The total number of Covid-19 deaths in Scotland has risen from 3546 last week.