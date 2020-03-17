Coronavirus: Let us know how your community is rallying round to help others

With supermarket stampedes, cinema closures, abandonded air travel and toilet roll turmoil, the coronavirus crisis feels like it has taken a vice-like grip on the world.

There is no doubt that we are living in turbulent times, and the pandemic is already being talked about as this generation’s fiercest opponent.

As rolling news coverage reports a rising death toll, we know that people are worried about the future.

New figures detailing the number of cases of Covid-19 in Scotland will be released at 2pm today.

The current number of confirmed cases of coronavirus – those who have been officially tested – in Tayside, sits at 171, but that number is expected to have risen significantly.

Some of what has been reported recently will be causing uncertainty and a great deal of anxiety.

But it hasn’t all been bad. In the last few days alone there has already been numerous displays of kindness and selflessness, such as the Dundee Tesco employees delivering food parcels to NHS staff (see below).

We want to hear from you to help us highlight those positive stories.

It remains our duty to keep you informed but we also want to hear about the good things that are coming out of this difficult situation in your local community.

Please let us know some of the positive actions being taken by you or people in your community by filling in your details below.

