CORONAVIRUS: Keep up-to-speed with the Covid-19 pandemic using our live blog

Scottish schools will close indefinitely from today, Euro 2020 has been cancelled until next year and the NHS is calling on retired staff to come back to work as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

As of Thursday, 6,772 Scottish tests for coronavirus had been carried out.

Of these, 6506 tests were confirmed negative; 266 tests were positive – including 27 in Tayside – and six patients who tested positive for Covid-19 have died.

An update on the numbers of people tested and infected with the virus, including a breakdown of the health board areas in Scotland, is due to be released by Holyrood today at 2pm.

Follow below for the key coronavirus updates: