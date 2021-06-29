Coronavirus: Isolation rules for pupils could be scrapped from August

Coronavirus isolation rules could be scrapped for school pupils in time for the new school year in August.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed experts were considering whether pupils would be required to isolate in their bubbles in the 2021/22 academic term.

Current rules require children to stay at home from school after being identified as a close contact of a positive case – even if they have recorded their own negative test.

Parent group UsForThem Scotland, which has approximately 14,000 members, has urged the Scottish Government to remove the rules to ensure only those with a positive test are asked to quarantine for the 10-day period.

Schools have been faced with closures, remote learning and social distancing since Covid-19 first emerged more than a year ago.

Ministers in England are expected to announce the rule change in the coming days.

It is thought the isolation period in England will be scrapped in favour of a school testing regime.

Calls for rule change

Jo Bisset, organiser of UsForThem Scotland, said introducing similar guidelines would ensure minimal disruption to school life in the 2021/22 academic year.

She said: “No one’s disputing that an unwell child with a positive Covid-19 test should go home to get better.

“But in recent weeks and months, whole classes have been sent home because of a single result.

When the schools come back in August, it’s essential pupils have a clear run at the year without unnecessary disruption and begin recovery from this dreadful period.” Jo Bisset, UsForThem Scotland.

“In many cases, healthy children have been sent home for blocks of isolation more than once.

“That’s incredibly disruptive not just to their education but to their overall wellbeing and social development.

“The government in England has belatedly recognised this. And it’s time ministers in Scotland arrived at the same decision.

“When the schools come back in August, it’s essential pupils have a clear run at the year without unnecessary disruption and begin recovery from this dreadful period.”

Government ‘considering’ whether safety measure is needed

At her coronavirus briefing on Tuesday, June 29, Ms Sturgeon announced a decision would be made in the lead up to schools reopening in August.

She said: “Before they go back after the summer period, and in the lead up to them going back, we will want to give as much clarity as possible about the mitigations which will be in place.

“Of course, we are considering what the position might be with isolation but it’s important that we consider that carefully and our education advisory group will be key to those considerations.”

The government, she said, is awaiting guidance on whether young people over the age of 12 can be vaccinated.

Meanwhile, a Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “We are closely monitoring the developing evidence on vaccination and transmission risk, and will continue to review whether self-isolation requirements remain necessary and appropriate.

“That will include work to consider whether and to what extent the requirement for children and young people to self-isolate as contacts of positive cases can safely be significantly reduced in future.

“We are working with partners, including through the Covid-19 Education Recovery Group, to develop updated guidance that will support schools to reopen safely after the summer holidays.”