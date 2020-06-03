Coronavirus in Scotland: How does geography, gender, location, deprivation and age affect Covid-19 deaths?

Weekly data provide a closer look at how Covid-19 is affecting communities – providing breakdowns on location, sex, age, geography and deprivation.

Data collected by the National Records of Scotland (NRS) has revealed the number of deaths as a result of confirmed or suspected cases of Covid-19 is 3,991 as of May 31 – with 212 deaths registered between May 25 and May 31.

The number of deaths is different from the count of deaths published daily by the Scottish Government because the latter is based on deaths of those who have tested positive for Covid-19.

The NRS data published here include all deaths where Covid-19, including suspected cases, was mentioned on the death certificate.

The figures reveal there has been a total of 478 deaths in Tayside and Fife with 21 deaths recorded in just seven days, between May 24 to May 31.

We take a closer look at the figures to reveal differences in geography, location and a majority of deaths in those aged 75 and over.

Geography

Despite Tayside having the highest rate of cases (at 400 cases per 100,000 people), Glasgow has the highest fatality rate per 100,000 people.

A total of 1,262 people have died in Greater Glasgow and Clyde of Covid-19 to date, an increase of 30 deaths from NRS statistics released last week.

This equates to 10.7 deaths per 10,000 people.

A total of 478 people have lost their lives as a result of the virus across Tayside and Fife, with 21 deaths recorded in seven days.

Of the Tayside figure, 157 deaths were in Dundee, 66 were in Angus and 66 were in Perth and Kinross.

A total of 189 deaths have been recorded in Fife since the pandemic began.

Location

Most Covid-19 deaths recorded between May 25 and May 31 occurred in care homes, at 52%.

This is down from 54% in the week ending May 24 and the number of deaths in care homes across Scotland has decreased by 56 to 88.

There have now been marginally more deaths related to Covid-19 in care homes than hospitals since the pandemic began, according to latest figures.

A total of 1,818 deaths have been registered in Scotland’s care homes (46%), compared to 1,815 in hospitals (46%).

A total of 272 people (7%) were at home or non-institutional settings.

The figures show that 208 deaths were recorded in care homes across Tayside and Fife – amounting to 44% of total coronavirus deaths across the two health board areas.

Further breakdown of the figures show there were 78 care home deaths in Dundee, 69 in Fife, 41 in Angus and and 20 in Perth and Kinross.

Deaths involving Covid-19

The total number of coronavirus deaths has decreased for the fifth time in a row, according to the new statistics released by the NRS on Wednesday.

There was a total of 3,911 deaths in Scotland linked to Covid-19 as of May 31, with 131 deaths in the week of May 31, a decrease of 99 from the previous week.

Deaths involving Covid-19 accounted for 12% of all deaths registered in the week of May 31 – the lowest total since late March.

The proportion of coronavirus deaths has fallen steadily from its peak of 36% in the week of April 26.

The number of deaths is different from the count of deaths published daily by the Scottish Government because the latter is based on deaths of those who have tested positive for Covid-19.

The NRS data published here include all deaths where Covid-19, including suspected cases, was mentioned on the death certificate.

All deaths

The provisional total number of deaths registered in Scotland during the week of May 31 was 1,125 – a decrease of 101 from the number registered in the previous week.

The average number of deaths registered in the corresponding week over the previous five years was 1,017.

There were 11% more deaths registered between May 25 to May 31 compared to the average.

What are excess deaths?

The total number of deaths registered in a week in 2020 minus the average number of deaths registered in the same week over the period 2015 to 2019.

There were a total of 108 extra deaths registered in the week of May 31 compared to the average for this time of year.

There were fewer deaths from respiratory diseases (-40) and cancer (-8) compared to

the average for this time of year.

As a result, the number of deaths where Covid-19 was the underlying cause (111) was greater than the total number of excess deaths.

Deprivation

Figures were released for the first time last week which show the impact deprivation has on the number of Covid-19 deaths up to May 10, following pressure to release the data.

Our own analysis of the weekly death statistics released by the NRS, alongside data from the Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation (SIMD), had shown that areas with greater levels of deprivation appear to have higher death rates.

But the figures released by NRS on May 13 confirms that those living in the most deprived areas were 2.3 times more likely to die from Covid-19 than those in the least deprived communities.

Dundee, for example, has a death rate of 83 per 100,000 and 37% of its population living in areas of deprivation.

Sex

According to the figures released by NRS, men and women are equally as likely to die as a result of the virus.

A total of 1,961 men (50%) have died of confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began, compared to 1,950 women (50%).

However, early evidence across the globe indicates that men are more likely than women to die of the disease.

Academic research group Global Health 50/50 is carrying out ongoing analysis that found that of countries that provide sex-disaggregated data, men are more at risk of dying.

As of June 3, the gender breakdown shows that 64% of men died of the virus in China, 59% in Italy and 53% in South Korea.

Age

Three quarters (76%) of all deaths involving Covid-19 to date were of people aged 75 and over, the same proportion recorded as the week up to May 10.

The greatest proportion of Covid-19 deaths are in people aged 85 and over with 42% of all Covid-19 deaths.

This compares with 35% from all causes in this age category.

See here for further detailed information on the coronavirus crisis in Scotland.