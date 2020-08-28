Coronavirus in schools: Track the spread in staff and pupils in Tayside and Fife as cases at Kingspark school rise

Coronavirus cases linked to schools in Tayside and Fife have risen further following new positive cases at Kingspark in Dundee and a new case at a Perthshire school.

There is now a total of 45 cases linked to staff and pupils across Dundee, Perth and Fife.

Dundee has the most cases with a combined total of 41 from primary, secondary and nursery schools across the city.

Fife has just one single case so far, while Perth and Kinross has three relating to separate education facilities.

It is understood there are currently no cases relating to schools in Angus.

The newest coronavirus case has come from a pupil at a secondary school in Perth.

Parents were informed of the case at St John’s RC Academy in a letter from headteacher Sean Hagney.

The school will remain open, however contacts of the pupil have been told to isolate from the date of last contact – August 18 for 14 days. Close contacts can return to the school from September 2.

The school, based at the city’s North Inch Community Campus, takes children from nursery age to 18, however Mr Hagney confirmed the pupil was in secondary school.

He told parents: “I recognise that this information may be concerning to you. Please be assured that St John’s RC Academy remains open.

“The school is working in partnership with NHS Tayside, Public Health Scotland, and Perth & Kinross Education and Children Services.

“The multi-agency group has assessed the infection and prevention control plans that are in place in the school, and they have confidence in the stringent measures we have introduced to control the spread of coronavirus.”

Elsewhere, one pupil at Oakbank Primary School in Perth and a second at Newhill Primary School in Blairgowrie have tested positive for the virus.

The two children were told to self-isolate at home with their immediate family members.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said the news was “worrying”. Newhill is within Mr Swinney’s Perthshire North constituency.

Important news from @PerthandKinross and @NHSTayside that two pupils have tested positive for COVID-19. This is worrying news and all measures are being taken to keep everyone safe. Please follow all guidance to reduce potential transmission at all times. https://t.co/D2tWQLAmzB — John Swinney (@JohnSwinney) August 18, 2020

It is understood there are now 36 cases connected to Kingspark School in Dundee.

The school, which has around 185 pupils with additional support needs, closed last week following a series of positive cases.

The number has once again rise with 22 staff members, three pupils and 11 community cases connected to the school outbreak.

The Kingspark case has also attracted national attention as schools south of the border prepare to reopen in September.

Disease expert Professor Hugh Pennington said the spread could be linked to the schools’ unique circumstances due to the high ratio of staff to pupils.

Several cases linked to the Kingspark outbreak have been discovered at nearby city schools.

A single case has been identified at St Peter and Paul’s RC Primary School.

It is understood the Primary 2A class has been told to isolate at home for a period of 14 days.

Meanwhile, there are two positive cases at Happy Times out-of-school care club, based at Downfield Primary School.

Parents were contacted and advised that their children should self-isolate for 14 days, returning to school on September 14.

Pupils at St Clement’s RC Primary in Dundee were also asked to self-isolate for 14 days earlier this week after a child at the school tested positive for Covid-19.

Primary three pupils at the Charleston school will have to stay at home for a fortnight following the discovery.

The school remains open and pupils from other year groups are still encouraged to attend.

The primary three classroom will undergo a deep clean before pupils’ can return, health chiefs have said.

Parents have been encouraged to send their children to school as normal.

Dr Ellie Hothersall, chairwoman of the Incident Management Team, said: “Parents of the wider school population at St Clements have been reassured that if they have not been contacted individually, their child has not been identified as a contact of a case.

“They can continue to attend school and undertake other activities as normal.”

One Dundee secondary school has also recorded a case of the virus.

A pupil at Grove Academy, based in Broughty Ferry, has tested positive for Covid-19.

There are also a small number of staff and other children who have come into contact with the pupil who have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Pupils who have not been contacted by the track and trace team should attend school as normal.

The risk of contracting coronavirus remains low.” Dr Esther Curnock.

There is just one case directly linked to a education facility in Fife.

Newburgh nursery in Fife was closed after a child tested positive for coronavirus.

Parents of children at the nursery and nearby school told of their “worry” following the discovery of the single case.

The child is understood to have mild symptoms and is isolating at home with household members.

Dr Esther Curnock, deputy director of public health, said there was no evidence to suggest onward transmission within the nursery.

She said: “We understand that local people may be concerned.

“However, the risk of contracting coronavirus remains low.”