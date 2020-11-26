Coronavirus in schools: Over 3,500 pupil absences in Tayside and Fife as new cases confirmed

Coronavirus related absences in schools across Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross have increased as new cases emerge, according to Scottish Government data.

There were a total of 3,568 pupils off school because of the virus on November 24 across the four local authority areas.

It is an increase from last week where 3,352 absences were connected to Covid-19.

Six new cases have since been confirmed in primary and secondary schools in Fife, including two more at Pathhead Primary School, which was closed on Monday due to staff shortages.

There have now been 11 positive cases linked with the Kirkcaldy primary school in the last fortnight and several members of staff are in isolation.

Pupils were isolating in the majority of cases, however the government data also consider children who have been diagnosed with the virus or parents choosing to keep their children at home.

Regional breakdown

Absences were markedly higher in Fife as 2,057 pupils missed schools on Tuesday as a result of Covid-19, including 268 children living in postcode areas KY2 and 264 in KY8.

There were also more than 200 pupils off in KY1, which includes Pathhead Primary school, as well as in KY7, KY11 and KY12.

Meanwhile, there were 373 absences in Angus, 420 in Dundee and 718 in Perth and Kinross schools.

Angus postcodes DD10 and DD7 recorded the most pupil absences in the region with 72 and 79 respectively.

In Dundee, 175 pupils were off in DD4 and 120 in DD2.

In Perth and Kinross, 264 pupils living in postcode area PH1 were absent, while 190 missed school in PH2.

The absences come as new cases of coronavirus are linked to schools in Fife.

NHS Fife confirmed five more schools in the kingdom recorded new cases since Tuesday.

The new cases were:

Carnegie Primary School, Dunfermline – one positive case.

Capshard Primary School, Kirkcaldy – one positive case.

Pathhead Primary School, Kirkcaldy – two positive cases.

Dunfermline High School – one positive case.

Queen Anne High School, Dunfermline – one positive case.

Additional COVID-19 cases are being investigated at the following schools since the last update on Tuesday. 📲https://t.co/2YNZNtgp46 pic.twitter.com/RENnTMGmQz — NHS Fife (@nhsfife) November 26, 2020

It is understood additional cases are being investigated at the schools.

The health board said: “Where there is more than one confirmed case, this does not necessarily suggest transmission within the school and may relate to a sibling or household group, or it may be separate incidences of community acquired infection.”

Last week, more than 120 staff and pupils were isolating following an outbreak of the virus at Perth Grammar School.

The outbreak began on November 6 and has since seen 12 pupils and four staff members test positive.

Council leader Murray Lyle said last week he was hopeful the number of pupils affected by the virus would decline.

He said: “I feel that Perth and Kinross is managing the situation well, in schools and out of school, and tackling each incident as it crops up.”