Coronavirus in schools: New cases linked with 21 Fife schools under investigation

New coronavirus cases linked with 21 schools in Fife have been investigated in the latter half of this week.
Some 16 primary schools and five secondary schools are listed in the latest update from NHS Fife, issued on Friday afternoon.
They include a case at Lawhead Primary School, in St Andrews, and six cases at Torryburn Primary School, in west Fife, which we reported on Wednesday have resulted in its closure until November 20.
They also include an additional four at Auchmuty High School, in Glenrothes, where there have now been six cases, resulting in the cancellation of its prelim exams later this month.
School and Nursery Update – 13th November
Our Public Health Test and Protect team has been investigating COVID-19 cases at a number of schools in the NHS Fife area since the last update on Tuesday.
The health authority said: “Our public health Test and Protect team has been investigating Covid-19 cases at the following schools in the NHS Fife area since the last update on Tuesday 10 November 2020.
“Where contact tracing is necessary, risk management and the provision of isolation advice has been undertaken in conjunction with Fife Council Education staff.”
The schools with associated cases are:
- Bellyeoman Primary School, Dunfermline – one case
- Calaiswood Primary School, Dunfermline – one case
- Carleton Primary School, Glenrothes – one case
- Coaltown of Wemyss Primary School – one case
- East Wemyss Primary School – one case
- Foulford Primary School, Cowdenbeath – two cases
- Kirkcaldy West Primary School – two cases
- Lawhead Primary School, St Andrews – one case
- Methilhill Primary School – five cases
- Pathhead Primary School, Kirkcaldy – one case
- Sinclairtown Primary School, Kirkcaldy – two cases
- Southwood Primary School, Glenrothes – one case
- St Agatha’s Primary School, Leven – one case
- Strathallan Primary School, Kirkcaldy – once case
- Torryburn Primary School, Dunfermline – eight cases
- Touch Primary School, Dunfermline – one case
- Auchmuty High School, Glenrothes – four cases
- Kirkcaldy High School – one case
- Levenmouth Academy, Buckhaven – two cases
- Viewforth High School, Kirkcaldy – three cases
- Woodmill High School, Dunfermline – four cases
NHS Fife stressed that more than one confirmed at a school does not necessarily suggest transmission within the school and may relate to siblings or separate incidents of community-acquired infection.
Parents were directed for further information to the website of NHS Fife and Fife Council.
