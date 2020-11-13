Coronavirus in schools: New cases linked with 21 Fife schools under investigation

New coronavirus cases linked with 21 schools in Fife have been investigated in the latter half of this week.

Some 16 primary schools and five secondary schools are listed in the latest update from NHS Fife, issued on Friday afternoon.

They include a case at Lawhead Primary School, in St Andrews, and six cases at Torryburn Primary School, in west Fife, which we reported on Wednesday have resulted in its closure until November 20.

They also include an additional four at Auchmuty High School, in Glenrothes, where there have now been six cases, resulting in the cancellation of its prelim exams later this month.

The health authority said: “Our public health Test and Protect team has been investigating Covid-19 cases at the following schools in the NHS Fife area since the last update on Tuesday 10 November 2020.

“Where contact tracing is necessary, risk management and the provision of isolation advice has been undertaken in conjunction with Fife Council Education staff.”

The schools with associated cases are:

Bellyeoman Primary School, Dunfermline – one case

Calaiswood Primary School, Dunfermline – one case

Carleton Primary School, Glenrothes – one case

Coaltown of Wemyss Primary School – one case

East Wemyss Primary School – one case

Foulford Primary School, Cowdenbeath – two cases

Kirkcaldy West Primary School – two cases

Lawhead Primary School, St Andrews – one case

Methilhill Primary School – five cases

Pathhead Primary School, Kirkcaldy – one case

Sinclairtown Primary School, Kirkcaldy – two cases

Southwood Primary School, Glenrothes – one case

St Agatha’s Primary School, Leven – one case

Strathallan Primary School, Kirkcaldy – once case

Torryburn Primary School, Dunfermline – eight cases

Touch Primary School, Dunfermline – one case

Auchmuty High School, Glenrothes – four cases

Kirkcaldy High School – one case

Levenmouth Academy, Buckhaven – two cases

Viewforth High School, Kirkcaldy – three cases

Woodmill High School, Dunfermline – four cases

NHS Fife stressed that more than one confirmed at a school does not necessarily suggest transmission within the school and may relate to siblings or separate incidents of community-acquired infection.

Parents were directed for further information to the website of NHS Fife and Fife Council.