Coronavirus in schools: New cases affect 20 schools in Dunfermline, Levenmouth, Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy and Tayport

by Cheryl Peebles
December 14, 2020, 5:49 pm
© Shutterstock / Suchawalun SukjitCovid-19 cases were reported affecting 11 Fife schools in two days last week.
Some 26 people at 20 Fife schools tested positive for coronavirus in the last four days of last week.

Three cases were being investigated at St Andrew’s RC High School, in Kirkcaldy, and two each at Duloch Primary School, in Dunfermline, Caskieberran Primary School and Glenrothes High School, in Glenrothes, and Levenmouth Academy.

They follow reporting by NHS Fife of 17 cases at 14 schools and nurseries in the region in the first half of the week.

Cases reported from Thursday to Sunday were linked with:

Duloch Primary School, Dunfermline – two;

Masterton Primary School, Dunfermline – one;

Carnegie Primary School, Dunfermline – one;

Queen Anne High School, Dunfermline – one;

Dunfermline High School – one;

Levenmouth Academy, Buckhaven – two;

Methilhill Primary School – one;

Mountfleurie Primary School, Leven – one;

Pitcoudie Primary School, Glenrothes – one;

Caskieberran Primary School, Glenrothes – two;

Pitteuchar East Primary School, Glenrothes – one;

Glenrothes High School – two;

Kinglassie Primary School – one;

Markinch Primary School – one;

St Marie’s RC Primary School, Kirkcaldy – one;

Capshard Primary School, Kirkcaldy – one;

Kirkcaldy North Primary School – one;

St Andrews RC High School, Kirkcaldy – three;

Kinghorn Primary School nursery – one;

Tayport Primary School – one;

NHS Fife publishes details of Covid-19 cases linked with schools where they have an impact on the school or action needs to be taken.

It said: “Where there is more than one confirmed case, this does not necessarily suggest transmission within the school and may relate to a sibling or household group, or it may be separate incidences of community-acquired infection.”

It also pointed to further information for parents on its website and that of Fife Council.

