Coronavirus has now killed 22 people in Scotland, with 51 in intensive care

Coronavirus has now killed 22 people in Scotland.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said today that a further six people had died since yesterday, when there were 16 confirmed fatalities from Covid-19.

📺 Watch live: First Minister @NicolaSturgeon holds a press conference on coronavirus (#COVIDー19). https://t.co/rpnfBFoiaW — Scottish Government (@scotgov) March 25, 2020

There are currently 51 people in intensive care with the illness in Scotland’s hospitals, Ms Sturgeon said.

Yesterday, it was announced there were 48 people in Tayside confirmed to have tested positive for the virus.

An update on the number of people afflicted with the illness in different health board regions is due to be released by the Scottish Government around 2pm today.

Among those who have tested positive for coronavirus is Prince Charles, who is currently self-isolating at Balmoral.

Meanwhile, golfers in Dundee have been criticised for failing to heed the warnings about remaining in their homes as the pandemic continues.

