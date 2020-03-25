Wednesday, March 25th 2020 Show Links
Coronavirus has now killed 22 people in Scotland, with 51 in intensive care

by Steven Rae
March 25, 2020, 12:53 pm Updated: March 25, 2020, 1:00 pm
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
Coronavirus has now killed 22 people in Scotland.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said today that a further six people had died since yesterday, when there were 16 confirmed fatalities from Covid-19.

There are currently 51 people in intensive care with the illness in Scotland’s hospitals, Ms Sturgeon said.

Yesterday, it was announced there were 48 people in Tayside confirmed to have tested positive for the virus.

An update on the number of people afflicted with the illness in different health board regions is due to be released by the Scottish Government around 2pm today.

Among those who have tested positive for coronavirus is Prince Charles, who is currently self-isolating at Balmoral. 

Meanwhile, golfers in Dundee have been criticised for failing to heed the warnings about remaining in their homes as the pandemic continues.

