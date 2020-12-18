Coronavirus financial support package for football clubs as SFA teams up with National Lottery

Football clubs below SPFL level will share a £1.35 million coronavirus support package after the SFA teamed up with the National Lottery.

The partnership will ensure that clubs in the Highland, Lowland, East, West and South of Scotland leagues will receive financial help to aid their recovery from the impact of Covid-19.

Many teams have been unable to play competitive matches or perform in front of fans, depriving them of much-needed income.

As part of the scheme, National Lottery ticket buyers will receive a range of benefits including free match tickets once stadia have fully reopened and VIP experiences, including with the Scotland national teams.

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell said: “Fans are the lifeblood of our national game and local clubs the lifeblood of communities.

“The importance of protecting that bond has never been more important than during the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on everyday life across the country.

“The power of football is integral to our society and it will play an integral role in our emergence from the restrictions.

“That is why today’s announcement is so significant in reinforcing football’s status as our national game.

“The support package and partnership announced today will be welcomed by the clubs and on behalf of the game I would like to thank National Lottery players.”

The partnership follows a similar initiative between the FA and National League in England, the FAW and Cymru Leagues in Wales and the Irish FA and the Northern Ireland Football League. The money for these initiatives is coming from a National Lottery promotional fund. It is not being funded by money allocated for National Lottery Good Causes or by Camelot.