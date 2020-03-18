Coronavirus: Dundee’s food and drink outlets ‘terrified’ of ghost city despite rescue package pledge

Restaurant, cafe and pub owners say they are “terrified” for the future if they are forced to shutdown due to coronavirus.

Anxiety sharply increased on Monday after Prime Minster Boris Johnson advised people to avoid bars, theatres and restaurants – but did not specifically order venues to close.

The V&A, Dundee Rep, DCA and all Dundee Leisure and Culture venues have now closed indefinitely, but many pubs and cafes have said they will stay open until given direct orders to shut.

Although Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a £350 billion business rescue package last night, those working in the leisure and hospitality industry still have fears over the future.

Coffee and Co

Heather Sharp of Coffee and Co in Reform Street said she may have to cut staff hours and wages.

“I can see Dundee is going to be a ghost town,” she said.

“We are in business as usual so far but who knows what the future holds.

“I have staff members with young families to think of, as well as staff who also have partners in the hospitality industry.

“It seriously worries me where we currently stand, and what the future holds.”

Wee Mexico

Ben Wyatt, of Wee Mexico in Perth Road, has closed his restaurant and is only offering take-aways after experiencing a large drop in customers over the last 48 hours, and admitted he was “terrified” by the current situation.

“The harsh reality of the situation is that it is not going to get better in the short-term,” he said.

“It’s more important now than ever before for people to support independents who won’t be able to withstand this like the national companies will.”

Don Michele

Paddy Lochi, owner of Italian restaurant Don Michele in Perth Road, watched the family business struggle in northern Italy and had tried to stay ahead of the game in Dundee.

He said : “I’ve done simple things like move tables further apart in the short term but now I am looking at offering a delivery only service.

“It is a very worrying situation but if we continue to act calmly and take precautions we have to hope that everything will be alright.”

The Giddy Goose

Callum Runciman of the Giddy Goose said: “We are doing everything we can to keep it business as usual.

“However there is little doubt that is is a very.worrying situation that is changing by the hour.

“I am very concerned about and the future of the business in the city and jobs in hospitality but until we are forced to close we have to stay calm and carry on as much as possible.”

Dundee Licensed Trade boss Dave Glass issued a grim warning to pub chiefs after the Prime Minister’s calls to avoid bars.

He reckons that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will follow up by issuing a notice to close pubs and restaurants this weekend.

Doc Ferry’s

Mr Glass, who is also manager Doc Ferry’s in Broughty Ferry, said: “We are going to get walloped.

“That statement of our friend Boris has absolutely scuppered the industry.

“When I first heard it, I thought the attitude should be better open than not. But now I reckon that’s a lot of nonsense.

“And I do think Boris will come out and announce a closure of all pubs, clubs, restaurants and the rest like there has been in other countries.

“It is just a nightmare and we all face uncertain financial futures.

“The Doc Ferry’s had a decent weekend, but when Boris made the announcement on Monday then I would say the pub was at about 70% of normal business.

“And on Tuesday it was a very slow start.

“We do soup, sandwiches and toasties during the day and it is very much an older crowd in here.”

He added: “Ironically, the Dundee Licensed Trade Association was to have a dinner on Thursday night at the Carsewell Hotel where this would have been discussed. But it had to be postponed because of the virus, so we will have to wait and see.

“We were going to have about 190 people there. The only God send is that we are all in the same boat.

“But there is a genuine uncertainty about everyone’s future.

“ The whole thing got real for me when St Patrick’s Day was cancelled in Ireland and all the pubs closed.”

Gunners Bar

Elsewhere in Broughty Ferry the manager of Gunners Bar, Richard McKay, said: “We had a good weekend despite being no football on television.

“But now that there is no golf and no horse racing things are getting tougher because my regulars are sports fans and football is the main priority for people and a main concern for me.

“It is all snow balling now and the cost of paying for Sky Sport and BT is so high as well it makes things difficult.”

Fisherman’s Tavern

The Fisherman’s Tavern staff referred the Tele to owners Greene King and their chief executive,

Nick Mackenzie, said: “This announcement leaves the industry in limbo.

“We are urgently seeking clarification from government on the details of the support package referenced by the Prime Minister so we can provide some assurance to our 38,000 hard-working team members and 1000 tenants.

“The hospitality industry needs the government to act now and outline an urgent support package and clear guidance to safeguard the future of pubs and protect the important role they play in communities across the country.”