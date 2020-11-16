Coronavirus: Dundee shoppers urged to donate to Tesco Food Collection to help those in crisis this Christmas

Shoppers in Dundee are being urged to donate to the UK’s biggest food collection at Tesco stores to help those in crisis this Christmas.

The Tesco Food Collection, which supports the Trussell Trust and FareShare, takes place every year but this year’s collection is more vital than ever due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Facing an unprecedented need for supplies, the Trussell Trust’s food banks are expected to give out six emergency food parcels to people in crisis every minute this winter.

“Every year Tesco customers in Dundee are incredibly generous,” said Tesco’s Head of Community Claire De Silva. “But this year is not a normal year, and the two charities we work with need to provide more food than ever this Christmas.

“A single tin of tuna or vegetables may not seem like much to give, but if enough people make a small donation then together those donations can make a really big difference to people who need our help this winter.

“Tesco will top up the value of every tin, packet or carton given with an extra 20% in cash, helping food banks across the UK to keep the lights on this Christmas and FareShare vans to deliver food to people who really need it.”

The collection launches in Scotland’s Tesco Express stores on Monday and in large stores from Thursday.

Customers have until the evening of Saturday November 21 to donate long-life food in store.

‘Best possible help to people in the run up to Christmas’

Chief executive of the Trussell Trust, Emma Revie, said: “The pandemic has shown the power of what happens when we stand together in the face of adversity and how much people are willing to give in order to support their local community.

“To have the ongoing support of Tesco and their customers is crucial. Items donated during this year’s Food Collection will allow food banks in our network to provide the best possible help to people in the run up to Christmas.

“Every donation will make such a difference in communities across the UK so please do consider donating in store.”

Food donated to FareShare goes to help some of the 11,000 charities and community groups who use it to provide meals for vulnerable groups such as isolated older people and those in homeless shelters.

“The Tesco Food Collection is absolutely vital this year,” said FareShare CEO Lindsay Boswell.

“The effects of the pandemic are being felt far and wide, with more people than ever turning to their local charities and community groups for help because they’re unable to feed themselves and their families.

“Demand for food from FareShare has more than doubled over the last few months, so if you are able to donate just one item it will go such a long way in helping us support the thousands of people in need across the UK.”

Customers unable to donate food in store can still help both charities by donating Tesco Clubcard points.