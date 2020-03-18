Coronavirus: Discovery Point, HMS Unicorn and Verdant Works latest tourist attractions to shut their doors

Discovery Point and Verdant Works are the latest tourist attractions that are to close temporarily, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Dundee Heritage Trust announced the move on social media this morning.

The statement said: “Following the advice released by the government and in the interest of public safety, both Discovery Point and Verdant Works will be closing temporarily.

“Dundee Heritage Trust is sorry to have to make this decision but understands that the safety of the public, volunteers, our front of house and catering staff is priority.

“Updates will be shared on our website and social media channels. We look forward to staying in touch and welcoming you back when we reopen.

“We thank you for your support and hope that everyone stays safe and resilient during these uncertain times.”

HMS Unicorn will also be closing its doors to the public “until it is safe to reopen”.

They have said that resources will be available online to keep individuals entertained and included.