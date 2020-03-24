Coronavirus death toll in Scotland reaches 16 with more cases in Tayside and Fife

Coronavirus has killed 16 people in Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

Speaking live today from Holyrood Ms Sturgeon said there were now 584 cases north of the border, 48 of which are in Tayside – one more than yesterday’s tally for the region.

Covid-19 numbers in Fife have also risen, up from 19 to 25 – a rise of 31%

The worst affected health board is Greater Glasgow and Clyde, with 183 confirmed cases.

However, Jeane Freeman, Holyrood’s Health Secretary, said that more than 2,500 people are likely to have coronavirus in Scotland, as most cases are untested as people self-isolate.

A total of 9,968 Scottish coronavirus tests have been carried out, with 584 confirmed positive – around 5.8% of cases.

Coronavirus assessment hubs are now open in Dundee and Perth, at Kings Cross Hospital and Perth Royal Infirmary.

It is understood a third Tayside assessment hub is to be opened later today in Arbroath, for people in Angus, although NHS Tayside have not yet confirmed this.

Strict measures have been put in place by the UK and Scottish Goverments, banning people from leaving home except for vital purposes.