Coronavirus: Cupar to welcome new mobile test centre

A new mobile test centre is to open in Fife for people showing symptoms of coronavirus.

Based at Fluthers Car Park in Cupar, the new site will open from April 15 for local residents.

As well as those showing coronavirus symptoms, NHS Fife has urged people who are not symptomatic to continue to get tested.

Not everyone who has the virus displays symptoms, and it’s hoped non-symptomatic test will assist efforts to isolate cases that might be spreading it unwittingly.

The van will be staffed by medics from the Scottish Ambulance Service and will remain in the area for a two-week period.

Testing is by appointment, to arrange a test members of the public should call 0800 028 2816 or book a test online.

Dona Milne, NHS Fife’s Director of Public Health said: “Testing continues to be a really important part of our response to COVID, alongside the vaccination programme.

One in three people with COVID don’t display symptoms

“One in three people with COVID don’t display symptoms and by asking those in the local and surrounding areas to get tested we can get a clearer picture of cases within the area.

“Through the identification of positive cases and having people self-isolate if they do have the virus, we can reduce the spread and protect our loved ones, friends and the wider community.”

The mobile unit will operate from 10am to 6pm, seven days a week.

It comes after Scotland reported a further 278 new cases on Wednesday and a further three deaths amongst people who recently tested positive for the virus.

It means the death toll in Scotland now stands at 7,636 people.

Additionally, 119 people were in hospital on Tuesday, with 20 in intensive care.