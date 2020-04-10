Coronavirus cases rise to 5,275 in Scotland with almost 500 deaths confirmed

A further 48 people have died from coronavirus in Scotland as the number of confirmed cases rises to 5,275.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the number of deaths across the country has now reached 495, with the number of positive tests increasing by 318 from official Scottish Government figures released on Thursday.

Some 1,832 are currently in hospital with confirmed of suspected cases of Covid-19, and increased of 51 from yesterday.

Ms Sturgeon said the number of people in intensive care overnight was 207, a fall of five, but warned against reading to much into the decrease.

More to follow

🔵 In these troubled times, when many people are struggling to get out for their paper, we are pledging to help readers by providing a FREE digital edition of the Evening Telegraph for three months. Click below to register ⬇️

Follow below for the key coronavirus updates: