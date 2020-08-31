Coronavirus cases linked to Kingspark School in Dundee rise

The number of coronavirus cases connected to an additional support needs school in Dundee has risen by two.

Forty people connected to Kingspark School have tested positive for Covid-19 as of 2pm today.

This includes 23 members of staff, three pupils and 14 community contacts.

The school remains closed and all staff and pupils continue to self-isolate.

Household members of pupils should also continue to self-isolate if they are unable to maintain physical distancing within the household.

There has been no change in the cases connected to St Clements RC Primary School, Grove Academy, Ss Peter and Paul Primary School as well as Happy Times out-of-school club at Downfield Primary.

Chair of the IMT, Dr Ellie Hothersall said: “It is reassuring that there has only been a very small increase in cases linked to one school over the weekend.

“I would like to thank all pupils, staff and identified close contacts who are currently self-isolating, which is vital to prevent further transmission of the virus.”

Meanwhile, last week a pupil at St Johns RC Academy in Perth tested positive for the virus however NHS Tayside has confirmed that there has been no change in the number of cases linked to the school over the weekend.

Further information is available at: www.taysidecares.co.uk