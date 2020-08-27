Coronavirus cases linked to additional support needs school in Dundee increase

The number of coronavirus cases linked to a school for youngsters with additional support needs has increased.

36 people connected to Kingspark School have now tested positive for the virus.

22 of the cases are from members of staff, whilst three pupils have tested positive along with 11 community contacts.

The school remains closed and all staff and pupils continue to self-isolate.

There has been no change in the cases connected to St Clements RC Primary School, Grove Academy, Ss Peter and Paul Primary School as well as Happy Times out of school club at Downfield Primary.