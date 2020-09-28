Coronavirus cases linked to Abertay University student accommodation rises to 84

The number of coronavirus cases linked to Abertay University student accommodation has risen to 84.

A total of 68 cases have been confirmed at Parker House since the first case was confirmed last Tuesday.

Contact tracing is continuing and all residents are self-isolating and have been offered testing.

The number of cases at Meadowside Hall which provides accommodation for 69 students from the university has also increased to 16.

Close contacts of the positive cases are being contacted and provided with the appropriate advice and testing kits have been delivered to all residents.

There have been no reports of any students who have tested positive for the virus experiencing serious illness or complications.

NHS Tayside’s Public Health Team is also investigating and undertaking contact tracing for a small number of cases related to other university/ college accommodation settings in Dundee.

Dr Daniel Chandler, Associate Director of Public Health and chair of the IMT said: “We are continuing to work closely with our colleagues to monitor this ongoing situation and to ensure there is support in place for students should they need it. There have been no reports of positive cases experiencing serious illness or complications.

“Contract tracing is continuing and I would encourage all students who develop symptoms to self-isolate and book a test as soon as possible.

“Our advice to students who are self-isolating remains to stay in their accommodation. The Scottish Government has advised that students who require the support and care of a friend, family member or other supportive person to comply with the requirement to self-isolate can return home.

“This must be arranged through your accommodation provider to ensure students are collected safely and the risk of spread of Covid-19 is minimised. It is very important to continue to follow the guidance on self-isolating to ensure any return home can be done as safely as possible.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the student population of Tayside for their understanding during this difficult time. I am especially grateful for the actions of those who have been self-isolating and I would like to thank them for their continued cooperation.

“We remain in a high state of vigilance and we are continuing to monitor all the measures we have put in place to ensure we are doing everything possible to stop the spread of this virus in the community.”

Police Scotland Chief Inspector, Ross Fitzgerald said: “We are grateful for the support and cooperation of students across the city who have demonstrated the utmost concern for the wellbeing of members of their local communities, through high levels of adherence to Covid-19 regulations, social distancing measures and specifically the more challenging aspects of self-isolation.

“Given many of these students are coping with a recent move to a new city or are living away from home for the first time, it is understood that the level of disruption to their normal support mechanisms is substantial.

“All agencies continue to work closely in support of our student communities at this time and share their determination to limit the spread of the virus.”