Coronavirus cases in Tayside rise almost 15%, with 322 in Scotland now affected

There are now 31 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tayside, up from 27 yesterday.

The Scottish Government released the figures around 2pm today.

The announcement comes following the news all Scottish schools will close from today.

Exams are also cancelled in 2020 for all pupils in schools north of the border.

There have been 7,550 tests carried out in Scotland, with 7,228 confirmed negative, a Holyrood spokesman said.

In total, 322 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Scotland, and the number of deaths from the virus remains the same as yesterday, with six.

The rise in number of confirmed cases in Tayside is roughly a 15% increase compared with Thursday.

Fife has three more confirmed cases of Covid-19, up to 12 in total from nine yesterday.

Greater Glasgow and Clyde remains the most-affected health board area, with 91 confirmed cases.

The actual number of people infected remains unclear, as most of those who have experienced symptoms are in self-isolation.

More to follow

Follow below for the key coronavirus updates: