Coronavirus cases connected with Kingspark School rises to 27

The number of coronavirus cases connected to a special needs school in Dundee has risen to 27.

21 members of staff at Kingspark School have tested positive for the virus, as well as two pupils and four community contacts.

The school remains closed as staff and pupils continue to self-isolate.

Dr Daniel Chandler said: “Due to the high level of tests undertaken among staff who work at the school, we may see a small rise in the number of positive cases as these results come through.

“The actions and measures that have been put in place will help to prevent any further spread of infection and we hope to see the numbers of positive cases to tail off over the coming days.”

Paul Clancy, Dundee City Council Executive Director of Children and Families Services, said: “I would like to reassure families that this action is being taken to keep everyone safe. This is our paramount concern and we cannot be complacent.”

Advice issued by the incident management team on Friday advised staff to self isolate for 14 days from the last day they were on site.

All pupils are to self isolate from Thursday August 20 and testing is available for all staff at the school.

Meanwhile a single positive case has been linked to the Primary 2A class at St Peter and Paul RC Primary School. Parents of the class have been informed and have been advised their child should self-isolate for 14 days until September 2.

A single case has also been linked to Happy Times out-of-school club at Downfield Primary School.

All out-of-school club staff have been informed and children who attended are also self-isolating until September 2.