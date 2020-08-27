Coronavirus cases connected to chicken factory in Coupar Angus rises to 177

The number of coronavirus cases connected to a chicken factory in Coupar Angus has increased.
177 people have now tested positive for the virus in connection with the 2 Sisters food processing plant.
157 of these are factory workers and the remaining 20 are from their community contacts.
Workers and their households are advised to continue to self-isolate until Monday August 31.
