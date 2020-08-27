Thursday, August 27th 2020 Show Links
Coronavirus cases connected to chicken factory in Coupar Angus rises to 177

by Sarah Williamson
August 27, 2020, 5:05 pm
2 Sisters food processing plant.
The number of coronavirus cases connected to a chicken factory in Coupar Angus has increased.

177 people have now tested positive for the virus in connection with the 2 Sisters food processing plant.

157 of these are factory workers and the remaining 20 are from their community contacts.

Workers and their households are advised to continue to self-isolate until Monday August 31.