Coronavirus cases connected to Abertay University student housing rise to 105

The number of coronavirus cases connected to Abertay University student housing has risen to 105.

A total of 81 cases have been confirmed at Parker House, a rise of seven on the previous day, whilst the number at Meadowside Hall remains the same at 24.

Residents have been issued with letters with advice on when their period of self-isolation can end depending on their individual circumstances and support is continuing to be provided for those continuing to self-isolate.

All university and college campuses including all other student accommodation and halls of residence in Dundee remain open.

NHS Tayside’s Public Health Team is also investigating and carrying out contact tracing for a small number of cases related to other university and college accommodation in Dundee.

Dr Daniel Chandler, Associate Director of Public Health and chair of the IMT said: “Following a thorough investigation and review of the Covid-19 outbreaks in Parker House and Meadowside Halls by NHS Tayside’s Health Protection and Test & Protect team, I have this evening written to individual residents in both halls to provide detailed advice about when their periods of self-isolation can end.

“The guidance on when self-isolation can end will vary depending on each individual’s circumstances. It is important that each resident completes the full period of self-isolation as this relates to their individual circumstances and timings around exposure to the virus.

“It is vital that all students, including those coming out of self-isolation, strictly follow Scottish Government guidance not to socialise outside of their household. In halls of residence this is defined as their flat.

“I would like to once again thank students for their continued support and understanding, and to reaffirm how much of a contribution to the overall effort towards slowing and stopping the spread of Covid-19 they are making by following all the precautions and guidance.”