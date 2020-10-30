Coronavirus cases confirmed in staff connected to GP practice in Arbroath

Two cases of coronavirus have been identified in staff members connected to an Angus doctors surgery.

Close contacts at The Abbey Practice in Arbroath have been identified and asked to self isolate.

The practice remains open and it is understood there will be a temporary reduction in services offered at the surgery for the next two weeks.

Associate Director of Public Health, Dr Ellie Hothersall, said: “We are working closely with The Abbey Practice to investigate these cases. All close contacts in the GP surgery have been identified and have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days.

“The surgery remains open and there are no concerns about risk to patients and the wider public.”

Emma Galloway, The Abbey Practice Deputy Practice Manager, said: “Patients can expect a temporary reduction in the services offered at The Abbey Practice for the next two weeks and we thank patients for their understanding during this time.

“Patients should be reassured that it is still safe to attend the surgery if you are asked to do so.”

Other NHS Tayside services within Abbey Health Centre are unaffected.