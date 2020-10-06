Coronavirus cases at more Fife schools see 100 pupils isolating at one school alone

Around 100 pupils at one school alone have to self isolate due to several more cases of Covid-19 at Fife schools and a nursery.

Second cases of infection have been found at Kirkcaldy High School and Beath High School, Cowdenbeath, two more cases at Carnegie Primary School and another at Pitreavie Primary School, both in Dunfermline.

Single cases have also been identified at Mountfleurie Primary School, Leven, Lumphinnans Primary School, and Westfield Family Nurture Centre, in Cupar.

Kirkcaldy High School rector Derek Allan said in a Tweet on Monday night: “From tomorrow, as a result of a school-linked case of Covid-19, around 100 pupils (mainly S2) are required to self-isolate and not attend school.

“Families affected will have received an email this evening.”

It is not thought the case is linked with that of a person at the school who tested positive last week.

Beath High School pupils required to isolate have also been contacted by the school.

NHS Fife said a small number of contacts of the case at Mountfleurie and the entire P6 class at Lumphinnans have been identified and asked to isolate.

The latest cases at Pitreavie and Carnegie bring the totals to four and six respectively, and all contacts identified are already isolating.

No close contacts were identified at Westfield and all children are asked to attend as normal.

Coronavirus cases linked with Fife schools and nurseries have been revealed by NHS Fife on seven out of the last eight days, bringing the total to 43 people at 24 locations.

Parents were directed for more information to questions and answers on the council’s website and a local online support hub created to provide information on testing and updates on the pandemic.

A reminder was issued that anyone with symptoms of the virus – a fever, new and continuous cough, or a loss or change in the sense of taste or smell – should arrange testing using the UK Government Citizens’ Portal or by calling 0800 028 2816.