Coronavirus case confirmed at Monifieth High School

A single case of coronavirus has been reported at Monifieth High School.

A letter, sent to parents by head teacher Mrs McInally, states that the case was reported in a person in a third-year class.

The letter states: “This letter is for the wider community to keep you informed.

“Please be reassured if you have not been individually contacted, your child has not been identified as a contact of the case, and they can continue to attend school and undertake other activities as normal.

“The close contacts of this person have been identified by the Health Protection Team (HPT) at NHS Tayside and must now enter isolation.

“This is a precaution. This isolation is from the date of last contact with the case and is for 14 days.”