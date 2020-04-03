Coronavirus assessment hubs up and running across Tayside

Five community assessment hubs are now up and running across Tayside.

The hubs, based at Kings Cross in Dundee, Perth Royal Infirmary, Arbroath Infirmary, Links Health Centre in Montrose and Whitehills Health and Community Care Centre in Forfar, are providing support for patients with ongoing Covid-19 symptoms.

Since the hubs have been in operation, they have provided advice to over 2,000 people.

NHS Tayside’s associate medical director for primary care, Dr Jane Bruce, said: “The hubs are all running smoothly and patients are reporting it’s easy to navigate through the system.

“Thanks to the dedication and collaborative working of NHS Tayside staff we have been able to deliver on the hub model in a very short space of time.”

Callers to the 111 helpline will be assessed and, if necessary, transferred to a triage centre where a GP will conduct a telephone consultation.

Patients may be given advice to help them continue self-isolating at home or be given an appointment to attend a local assessment hub.

Those who are asked to attend the hub will drive into a covered area to be examined and assessed in their car by a clinician, who will be wearing a mask, apron and gloves as a precaution.

Those not driving, and those under the age of 14, will be seen in a treatment room inside one of the hubs.

Members of the public can only attend these hubs if they have been invited by a GP working at the facility.

Assessments will only be conducted via a prearranged appointment.