Coronavirus: 85 people test positive for the virus in Scotland

There are now 85 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Scotland – with three of them in Tayside.

The Scottish Government confirmed today that 25 new cases have been identified since Thursday.

The latest daily figures showed that of the 3,315 tests carried out in Scotland a total of 3,229 tests were negative for the disease.

The first case of the virus in Scotland was confirmed in Tayside on March 1.

The infected patients are from the following health boards:

Ayrshire and Arran – 4

Borders – 3

Fife – 4

Forth Valley – 6

Grampian – 11

Greater Glasgow and Clyde – 21

Lanarkshire – 7

Lothian – 20

Shetland – 6

Tayside – 3

The news comes just hours after it was announced that all Scottish football has been suspended until further notice due to the outbreak.

The SPFL has announced the postponement of fixtures from Friday, with this Sunday’s Old Firm clash between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox among those affected.

The Scottish FA said it had made the decision in the interests of the health and safety of players, match officials, staff, supporters and the general public.

There are now 798 cases across the UK, up from 590 on Thursday.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: