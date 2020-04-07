Coronavirus: 755 people test positive for virus across Tayside and Fife

A total of 755 people across Tayside and Fife have tested positive for coronavirus.

Figures released by the Scottish Government show that there are now 516 positive cases in Tayside.

There are 239 confirmed cases in Fife.

It comes as the Covid-19 tally for Scotland reached 4,229 – a rise of 268 in the past 24 hours.

Earlier today First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that 1,751 patients are currently in hospital with confirmed or suspected cases of the virus, with 199 of them in intensive care.

The number of deaths in Scotland due to coronavirus has also risen by 74 to 296.

The spike in fatalities is due to the new National Records of Scotland system for reporting Covid-19 fatalities not being “fully operational” in time for last weekend.

During the briefing, Ms Sturgeon offered her “deepest” condolences to anyone who has lost friends, family and loved ones as a result of coronavirus.

Follow below for the key coronavirus updates: