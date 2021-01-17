Coronavirus: 71 new cases across Tayside as Fife’s total rises by 75

Almost 300 people are in hospitals across Tayside and Fife after testing positive for coronavirus.

The latest update from the Scottish Government shows Tayside’s total of positive cases is now 10,881 after a further 71 cases were recorded since Saturday.

There are 182 Covid patients in hospital in the region and nine people in intensive care.

In Fife, 75 people have tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours, 109 people are in hospital with a recently-confirmed case of coronavirus and 10 people are in intensive care.

Cases across Scotland increase by 1,341

A total of 162,333 people across Scotland have tested positive for the virus since the beginning of the pandemic after a further 1,341 cases were confirmed in the past day.

No Covid-related deaths have been reported in the same time period and Scotland’s death toll remains at 5,305.

The data shows 1,918 Covid patients are in hospital and of those, 147 are receiving treatment in intensive care.

1,503,530 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 1,341 to 162,333. No additional deaths have been reported and the total remains at 5,305. Latest update https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux

Health advice https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/qUiQLurm7C — Scottish Government (@scotgov) January 17, 2021

The Scottish Government has also reported an update on the country’s vaccine roll-out – 224,840 people have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination and 3,331 have received their second dose.

Read more