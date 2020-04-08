Coronavirus: 70 more deaths recorded in Scotland as confirmed cases rise to 4,565

A further 70 people have died from coronavirus in Scotland, taking the death toll to 366.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed 4,565 patients have now tested positive for Covid-19, an increase of 336 from official Scottish Government figures released on Tuesday.

© PA

Ms Sturgeon said a further 20 patients had been taken into hospital overnight, taking the total to 1,771, with 210 individuals currently receiving treatment in intensive care.

The number has been calculated using Health Protection Scotland figures which include only people who died within 28 days of testing positive.

However, a new method of recording fatalities which includes cases where Covid-19 is mentioned in the death certificate has also come into effect.

According to figures collated by the National Record of Scotland using the new system, 282 deaths were recorded between March 30 and April 5.

The total number of deaths registered in Scotland over the period was 1,741, while the average number of deaths recorded in the same week over the past five years was 1,098.

The NRS data shows a further 62 deaths from Covid-19 were registered from March 23-29, while 10 were recorded between March 16-22.

According to NRS Scotland, more than 60% of all deaths involving Covid -19 were people aged 75 or over.

Follow below for the key coronavirus updates: