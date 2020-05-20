Coronavirus: 434 people dead due to Covid-19 across Tayside and Fife since outbreak began

A total of 434 people have died after contracting coronavirus across Tayside and Fife since the outbreak began – 181 of them in care homes.

National Records of Scotland (NRS) data shows that between March 16 and May 17 there have been a total of 3,546 deaths registered in Scotland due to Covid-19.

In the past week, 46% of coronavirus deaths took place in care homes, compared to 47% of deaths in hospitals and 7% at home or non-institutional settings.

The proportion of Covid-19 deaths which took place in care homes across Scotland has risen over time but has dropped back in recent weeks and now represents 55% of all coronavirus deaths in week 20.

The number of deaths in care homes fell for a third week, by 54 to 184.

A regional breakdown of the figures show that 257 Covid-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic were in Tayside and 177 in Fife, taking the total to 434 across the two regions since the pandemic began.

Of the Tayside figure, 136 deaths were in Dundee, 59 were in Angus and 62 were in Perth and Kinross.

A total of 115 deaths in Tayside and 66 in Fife were in care homes.

The total number of deaths registered across Tayside and Fife has increased by 40 in the seven-day reporting period up to May 17, up from 394 the previous week.

Last week’s figures showed that in Tayside, 124 deaths were in Dundee, 54 were in Angus and 54 were in Perth and Kinross.

The total number of Covid-19 deaths in Scotland has risen from 3,213 last week.