Coronavirus: 32 cases in Fife as Tayside’s total rises by 29 in past 24 hours

A further four people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Scotland.

Today’s update from the Scottish Government shows the country’s virus death toll is now 6,715.

The data also revealed there have been 903 new cases of Covid-19 in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

A total of 13,808 new tests that reported results were recorded – 7.3% of these were positive.

There are 1,442 people in hospitals across Scotland with a recently confirmed Covid-19 diagnosis – and 104 of them are in intensive care.

Since the start of the outbreak, a total of 1,626,198 people in Scotland have been tested at least once.

Of these people, 191,816 have tested positive and 1,434,382 were confirmed negative.

Coronavirus cases: Regional breakdown

NHS Tayside recorded 29 cases since Saturday, taking the region’s total to 12,682. There are 56 Covid patients in hospitals – a decrease of two.

In Fife, 32 people tested positive for the virus in the past day. NHS Fife has now had 9,362 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are 73 people who recently tested positive for the virus in hospital and less than five patients in intensive care.

Covid vaccine in Scotland

The Scottish Government also gave an update on the Covid vaccine rollout progress. The data shows 1,223,774 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 14,281 have received their second dose.