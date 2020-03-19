Coronavirus: 266 test positive for virus in Scotland with 27 people in Tayside diagnosed

There are now 266 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Scotland – with 27 of them in Tayside.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood today, Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that a further three Scots had died from coronavirus.

She sent her condolences to those who have lost loved ones.

There are now also nine positive cases in Fife, figures show.

The total number of tests and negative results will be updated later today, the Scottish Government has said.

The first case of the virus in Scotland was confirmed in Tayside on March 1.

The worst affected area is Greater Glasgow and Clyde, with 71 cases so far.

Follow below for the key coronavirus updates: