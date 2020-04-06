Coronavirus: 255 confirmed cases in Scotland as two more people die from virus

A further two people have died from coronavirus in Scotland – bringing the death toll to 222.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 3,961 as of this morning, with 255 tests coming back positive in the last 24 hours, according to the Scottish Government.

In her daily briefing, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said 199 people are currently in intensive care, a rise of two cases, and 1,599 in total are in hospital being treated for Covid-19.

As with her other briefings, she stressed the figures reported were “almost certainly” an underestimate, given the lack of testing due to people with symptoms self-isolating.

Ms Sturgeon also said that, due to a new reporting system, the figures are not a true account of what happened over the weekend – these figures will be reconciled in the coming days.

Sturgeon also confirmed the death of a care worker in West Dunbartonshire from the virus.

More to follow.