Coronavirus: 14 cases of virus confirmed at Dundee care home

Staff at Pitkerro Care Centre in Dundee have confirmed that an outbreak of Covid-19 cases has left 14 people infected.

Eight members of staff and six patients have now tested positive for the virus.

The care home, which specifically provides care to those over the age of 65, has said that those who have caught the disease are only displaying “mild symptoms” and staff are “pleased to see that some of their symptoms are also improving.”

Samuel Maierovits, managing director at Hudson Healthcare, which runs the Pitkero Care Centre, said: “It is devasting for us to share that there has been a confirmed outbreak of Covid-19 in our Home.

“Six residents and eight members of staff have tested positive for the virus. They presented mild symptoms and we are pleased to see that some are already improving.

“Our staff are the true heroes of this crisis and their dedication and commitment during these challenging times has been exceptional.

“We are in daily contact with the authorities to keep up to date with the latest guidance as this global crisis develops; and continue to adhere to the guidance fully, including the provision of protective equipment to staff and the continued enforcement of stringent social distancing rules.”

“Our staff are the true heroes of this crisis and their dedication and commitment during these challenging times has been exceptional Our priority remains the health and safety of all our staff and residents and, with this in mind, we are keeping our strategy under constant review in partnership with Dundee City Council, Public Health Scotland and the Care Inspectorate.”

A Dundee Health and Social Care spokeswoman said: “The Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership continues to be in regular contact with the care home sector in the city.

“We have been assisting with PPE and staff testing when required.”