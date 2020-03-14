Coronavirus: 11 confirmed cases in Tayside as Scotland-wide figures rise to 121

There are now 121 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Scotland – with 11 of them in Tayside.

The Scottish Government confirmed today that 36 new cases have been identified since Friday.

The latest daily figures showed that of the 3,715 tests carried out in Scotland a total of 3,594 tests were negative for the disease.

The first case of the virus in Scotland was confirmed in Tayside on March 1.

The infected patients are from the following health boards:

Ayrshire and Arran – 6

Borders – 5

Fife – 6

Forth Valley – 6

Grampian – 9

Greater Glasgow and Clyde – 31

Highland – 1

Lanarkshire – 10

Lothian – 25

Shetland – 11

Tayside -11

Yesterday, the country’s chief medical officer confirmed that a patient who tested positive for the virus had died.

Dr Catherine Calderwood said: “I am saddened to report that a patient in Scotland who has tested positive for coronavirus has died in hospital.

“I offer my deepest sympathy to their friends and family at this difficult time.”