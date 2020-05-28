Cornwall Live’s chief reporter says ‘people travel from all over the world’ to visit Eden Project

The Eden Project has “changed the face of Cornwall” and could do the same for Dundee, according to a local journalist.

Lee Trewhela is the chief reporter at Cornwall Live, and said the impact of the Eden Project has been huge for the English county by boosting tourism and bringing in international visitors.

Speaking to the Tele, he said: “The Eden Project is huge.

“Before it opened in 2001, it is safe to say tourism in Cornwall was very localised to British visitors only but since the draw of the Eden Project we have been welcoming in international visitors to the area.

© Supplied

“The last time I was there, there were Japanese, Americans, Australians – people from all over the world travelling just to see it.

“It has had a massive impact on the rest of Cornwall as well as on accommodation, visits to other venues and food and drink – the financial boost for the region is massive.

“I’m sure whatever it is, this will be a draw for Dundee too – it sounds great.”

Lee said there may be other options for the Eden Project in Dundee beyond just tourism.

Some of the world’s biggest names in entertainment have performed at the Eden Sessions at the Eden Project in Cornwall over the past few years.

Lee added: “It is not just tourism – Cornwall was often starved of entertainment but since the Eden Sessions started major acts have played there, like Lionel Richie, Queens of the Stone Age, Bjork and Kylie Minogue.

© Shutterstock

“Every year it gets bigger and bigger, it has really put Cornwall on the map.

“Who knows, Dundee could diversify in that way too and become a brilliant entertainment venue as well.”