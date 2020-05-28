Families of disabled Dundonians praise carers’ efforts during lockdown

Carers have been praised for going “above and beyond” for two profoundly disabled women who have been restricted from seeing their family during lockdown.

Elaine Thomson, 38 and Gemma Britten, 37 are lifelong friends and are now housemates at sheltered accommodation, which is supported by care charity Cornerstone.

Elaine’s suffers from microcephaly – a congenital condition which results in an abnormally smaller head and an under-developed brain – while Gemma is also severely disabled.

The pair have been friends since they were two-years-old and now live together with the help of the charity’s carers.

Christine Thomson, Elaine’s mum, said her daughter was well aware that things were not the same as normal.

She said: “This has been very hard for Elaine to understand. However, she knows that life is currently very difficult.

“Both the girls lead a very active social life and are used to going lots of places and seeing lots of people.

“However, that has not been able to happen and it has been very hard for them both.

“Even as parents we are not able to go and give them a cuddle,

“We have been to see them through the window but that’s it and I don’t think Elaine can understand why that is happening. Elaine can’t vocalise at all and communicates by making other noises. We have to try to tap into her moods other ways.

“It has been a huge strain on all of us and it has been heartbreaking to not be able to go and give our daughter a cuddle.”

And Gemma’s mum, Karen Britten, said the experience had been similarly difficult for her daughter and the rest of the family.

She said: “She is definitely under strain and has taken to biting her hand as a way of releasing her anxieties.

“She’s not getting out at all just now and doesn’t understand why. This is a horrible time for her and also for myself and the rest of her family to not be able to go and see her properly or give her a cuddle.

“I’m finding it very hard to go and see her at a distance and then just have to walk away again.”

But both Christine and Karen said that they were indebted to the carers at Cornerstone for their dedicated efforts.

Christine said: “They are such a brilliant team who have gone above and beyond.

“They have been amazing throughout this lockdown keeping our girls safe and entertained daily.

“The house is a hive of activities, pamper sessions, art work, sensory sessions, music and most recently Elaine’s Hawaiian-themed birthday party.

“We were able to join her and Gemma along with staff, at a social distance in the garden.”