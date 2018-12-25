‘Corks will be popping’ after local woman wins £25,000 in time for Christmas

A Perth woman got an early festive treat when she won a £25,000 lottery prize.

Maureen Cotterell was the lucky owner of a winning ticket for this week’s Health Lottery.

The delighted former midwife, 72, has regularly played online and was thrilled to finally win.

She said: “I have been playing the Health Lottery for years so this really is a dream come true.

“This is the best Christmas present I could ever imagine. We usually spend Christmas at home but this year we’re going to the local hotel to really celebrate as a family and the champagne corks will be popping.”

Martin Ellice, joint managing director at the Health Lottery, said: “Maureen is a regular online player and we wish her our warmest congratulations.

“It’s wonderful to see such a worthy local winner who supports the Health Lottery and the local projects it funds in Scotland.”