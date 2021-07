Luton Town defender Corey Panter hasn’t joined Dundee purely as cover insists Dens boss James McPake.

The 20-year-old signed for the Dark Blues on a season-long loan on Sunday after spending two weeks training with the club.

Having recently signed a new contract, the Hatters were keen to expose Panter to first-team football.

Immediately after signing him on new terms, the English Championship side sent the defender north of the border to train with the Dens Park club.