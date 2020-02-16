Tech Talk: Derek Uchman reviews cordless vacuums

We’re not complaining, but Tech Talk seems to get sent more cordless vacuum cleaners than just about any other gadget. The one thing we have learned, though, is you don’t need to limit yourself to Dyson or Hoover when choosing your next model. There are lots of great machines out there.

Vax ONEPWR Blade 4

£219.99

Vax have really upped the ante with their Blade range. Although the firm is known for making cheap machines that seemed to be always massively reduced, the Blade 4 is an extremely impressive beast that will handle every job you throw at it, and is particularly good for cleaning under furniture. The powered brush is so strong, it practically pulls the machine along.

Bissell Icon 25V

£349.99

Solidly made using a lot of metal rather than plastic, the Icon is still very light and easy to use. In theory you should get a massive 50 minutes of use from each recharge, but the reality is you’ll always run it on full power, as the suction isn’t outstanding. Its best feature is the LED lights on the brushhead which show up every speck of dirt.

Halo Capsule

£249.99

The Capsule is marketed as a game-changer… and we’re not surprised. Constructed from lightweight carbon fibre, it uses disposable dust pouches, giving it as much power as a conventional upright. There are four settings, and you’ll use them all, because on max this lifts rugs from the floor. The Capsule is light – like a handheld – but has enough oomph to match corded machines.