Tech Talk: Derek Uchman reviews cordless pruners

Choosing the right kit to keep on top of your garden’s trees and bushes can be a bit of a minefield. Shears are hard work, corded power cutters are a faff, and petrol trimmers are heavy. The answer is battery-powered.

You can always rely on Gtech to take a fresh approach to everyday tasks. The battery-powered HT3.0 is an odd-looking device – a long pole with a trimmer at one end and the rechargeable battery at the other, but in practice it works very well. Extremely light, it’s surprisingly good at its job and the trimmer can be set at an angle to do the hedge tops. However, it can be awkward to use at close quarters.

Although the diamond-ground blades on this trimmer make short work of even most stubborn hedges, it is the battery that caught our eye. It’s compatible with a whole host of Karcher products, runs for 35 minutes and the integrated LCD display will tell you remaining running time and the level of charge. Very handy. The HE 18-45 itself is well balanced and light enough to ensure the battery gets exhausted before you do.

Who would have thought a chainsaw could look cute? With its 10cm blade, the GTA 26 is designed for cutting back shrubs and branches that are too big for loppers. It comes with a battery and charger and even its own carry case. It’s best operated with two hands (one for the trigger, and one to apply pressure) but this can make cutting at an angle tricky. Otherwise, it will saw its way through just about anything.