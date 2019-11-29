Cops who saved life of heavily-pregnant woman stabbed by violent partner honoured for their bravery

A group of police officers who saved the life of a pregnant woman who had been stabbed in the neck by her partner have received an award for their bravery.

Constables Paul Stather, Sarah Hay, Ashleigh Archer and Andrew Gillies were hailed at the Scottish Police Federation bravery awards in Edinburgh last night.

The officers attended a flat in Glenrothes on February 23 after worried neighbours dialled 999 when they heard a woman screaming within the flat.

After kicking open the door, they found Stephen Ramsay straddling his pregnant partner after stabbing her in the neck.

Despite not knowing if he was still armed the officers intervened, providing lifesaving first aid to the victim.

Tragically, her 32-week-old babies didn’t survive despite an emergency Caesarian section.

Constable Andrew Gillies said: “We do what we have to do and think about the consequence afterwards.”

Chief Superintendent Derek McEwan, divisional commander in Fife, said: “We are enormously proud of our officers and the recognition that they received tonight was nothing more than they deserved.

“Every day our officers are out there protecting the communities of Fife prepared to put themselves in harm’s way if necessary.

“I know I speak for the people of the kingdom of Fife when I say thank you, not just to those four officers but to all their colleagues too.”