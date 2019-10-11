Cops to investigate bogus caller claim in Linlathen

Police are investigating reports of a bogus caller touting for work in Linlathen.

Police were called on Wednesday after a concerned elderly resident contacted officers.

It is understood a male knocked on the man’s door in Glenconnor Drive offering to carry out work.

But the would-be victim had become suspicious and contacted police shortly afterwards.

It is understood the male went on to knock on other doors in the area looking for business.

One witness said: “I saw police in the area and thought at first there had been a break-in as officers were going from door to door asking questions.

“There were also two police vehicles in the area at around 3pm.

“They had the blue lights on when they arrived here.

“I clocked at least three police officers at the scene and they were positioned at a few locations around the Glennconnor Drive area.”

The incident was confirmed by Police Scotland, which said it will conduct a full investigation into the circumstances.

A spokeswoman said: “Officers attended and inquiries were conducted at the scene.

“No work was undertaken and no payment given by the home owner.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances.

“Officers are reminding householders to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to 101 as soon as possible.

“In an emergency, or when a crime is in progress, always dial 999.

“More information can be found on the Police Scotland website.”