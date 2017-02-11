Police surrounded a Tayside children’s secure unit for several hours after two youths allegedly made their way on to the roof.

Residents reported seeing a heavy police presence — along with fire engines and an ambulance — at Rossie School, near Montrose, on Wednesday evening, until the early hours of Thursday.

Locals said traffic was restricted to the site from around 5pm until after midnight.

The centre provides secure places for young people who have their liberty restricted through the Children’s Hearing System or sheriff court and non-secure residential places.

One resident of nearby Rossie Woods said the emergency services were at the school for a number of hours.

The woman, who asked not to be named, said: “The kids were on the roof. I was told there were police from Edinburgh here and police dogs — loads of police — and the boys were on the roof in shorts and t-shirts.

“Apparently no staff were allowed out and the night shift staff were having to park their cars away from the school and get escorted in.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested in connection with an incident at a school near Montrose, on Wednesday.

“A report will be submitted to the Youth Justice Assessor.”

Montrose councillor David May said he was surprised by the news.

He said: “I hadn’t been made aware of it before now.

“The facility is absolutely first class. I’ve been given a tour before and was very impressed with the staff at the centre.”

He said some of the young people who attend the centre exhibit challenging behaviour.

The school is one of four secure units in Scotland and is currently licensed for 32 young people.

Rossie Young People’s Trust was approached for comment but had not responded at the time of going to press.

Spokesmen for the both the Scottish Ambulance Service and Scottish Fire and Rescue said both attended at the request of Police Scotland.